WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Eastland County in north central Texas...

* Until 600 AM CST.

* At 459 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rising Star,

or 14 miles south of Cisco, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Eastland, Ranger, Gorman, Rising Star, Lake Olden, Lake Leon,

Pleasant Hill, Carbon, Staff, Nimrod, Kokomo, Sabanno, Okra,

Pioneer, Olden and Desdemona.

This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 333 and 362.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for north central

Texas.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into a

small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

