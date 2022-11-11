WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 11, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

957 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern

Robertson, northern Milam, northeastern Bell and Falls Counties

through 1045 AM CST...

At 957 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Troy to Seaton to Buckholts. Movement was

east at 45 to 50 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Marlin, Cameron, Hearne, Troy, Rosebud, Rogers, Calvert, Bremond,

Lott, Buckholts, Wilson, Yarrelton, Crossroads, Silver City, Jones

Prairie, Leedale, Edgeworth, Barclay, Ben Arnold and Baileyville.

This includes Interstate 35 near mile marker 306.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3084 9725 3102 9726 3118 9732 3140 9672

3122 9660 3090 9646

TIME...MOT...LOC 1557Z 268DEG 47KT 3118 9726 3102 9718 3088 9714

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN MILAM AND

SOUTHEASTERN BELL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 AM CST...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits. Therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However

small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

