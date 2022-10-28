WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 30, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

740 PM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas...

Trinity River At Dallas affecting Dallas County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when

walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY SUNDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Trinity River At Dallas.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, Minor flooding of agricultural lands used

for cattle grazing will occur. Low water crossings near the river

will begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 2:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 20.8 feet.

- Flood stage is 30.0 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

just after midnight tonight to a crest of 32.2 feet tomorrow

morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow

afternoon.

