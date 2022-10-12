WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, October 12, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 720 PM CDT Wed Oct 12 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ROBERTSON AND SOUTHWESTERN LEON COUNTIES... At 719 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Camp Creek Lake, or 18 miles northwest of Madisonville, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Camp Creek Lake, Hilltop Lakes, Normangee and Ridge. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather