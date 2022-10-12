WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, October 12, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northeastern Robertson County in central Texas...

Southwestern Leon County in central Texas...

* Until 800 PM CDT.

* At 654 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of

Camp Creek Lake, or 25 miles northeast of Hearne, moving southeast

at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Camp Creek Lake, Hilltop Lakes, Normangee, Marquez, Flynn, Ridge

and Easterly.

This includes Interstate 45 between mile markers 152 and 154.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning can kill.

