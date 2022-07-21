WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 21, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

503 PM CDT Thu Jul 21 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Young,

Jack, northeastern Stephens and northern Palo Pinto Counties through

545 PM CDT...

At 502 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles southeast of Jacksboro and another near Possum Kingdom Lake,

both moving northwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Isolated wind gusts of 55 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Graham, Jacksboro, Graford, Bryson and Possum Kingdom State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If on or near Possum Kingdom Lake, get out of the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be

caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

LAT...LON 3327 9842 3330 9792 3300 9792 3300 9805

3296 9806 3281 9858 3307 9878

TIME...MOT...LOC 2202Z 167DEG 9KT 3312 9806

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather