WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 14, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 1111 AM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Ellis and southeastern Dallas Counties through 1145 AM CDT... At 1110 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ferris, or 7 miles east of Red Oak, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Desoto, Cedar Hill, Duncanville, Lancaster, Waxahachie, Ennis, Midlothian, Glenn Heights, Red Oak, Hutchins, Wilmer, Ovilla, Ferris, Palmer, Oak Leaf, Bardwell, Alma, Garrett and Pecan Hill. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 3218 9668 3245 9703 3264 9689 3264 9671 3255 9652 3254 9653 3253 9651 3248 9651 3243 9648 3241 9644 3238 9644 3235 9645 3234 9644 3230 9644 TIME...MOT...LOC 1610Z 017DEG 10KT 3249 9668 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____