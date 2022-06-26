WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 26, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 654 PM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Parker and northeastern Palo Pinto Counties through 730 PM CDT... At 653 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mineral Wells State Park, or 8 miles northeast of Mineral Wells, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Mineral Wells and Mineral Wells State Park. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3300 9814 3300 9785 3284 9780 3274 9817 TIME...MOT...LOC 2353Z 055DEG 6KT 3288 9796 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Tyler, north central Hardin and east central Jasper Counties through 730 PM CDT... At 654 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fred, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. Kirbyville, Fred, Wildwood, Spurger and Mt. Union. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 3076 9412 3068 9388 3051 9412 3051 9451 TIME...MOT...LOC 2354Z 062DEG 28KT 3062 9412 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather