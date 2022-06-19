WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 19, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 506 PM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Grayson County through 530 PM CDT... At 506 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of Pottsboro, or 8 miles northeast of Whitesboro, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Pottsboro, southwestern Lake Texoma and Sadler. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3394 9690 3387 9689 3385 9686 3385 9684 3387 9683 3387 9680 3386 9678 3382 9676 3383 9672 3378 9666 3367 9678 3372 9694 3395 9694 3396 9693 TIME...MOT...LOC 2206Z 106DEG 13KT 3373 9678 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather