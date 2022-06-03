WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 3, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

719 PM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Johnson,

southeastern Tarrant, northwestern Ellis and southwestern Dallas

Counties through 745 PM CDT...

At 718 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Pantego to near Midlothian to near

Covington. Movement was east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Arlington, Irving, Grand Prairie, Mansfield, Desoto, Cedar Hill,

Duncanville, Waxahachie, Midlothian, Glenn Heights, Kennedale,

Alvarado, Rendon, Ovilla, Venus, Pantego, Grandview, Oak Leaf and

Maypearl.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 35W between mile markers 15 and 25.

Interstate 20 between mile markers 442 and 460.

Interstate 30 between mile markers 23 and 36.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3280 9697 3246 9685 3224 9699 3224 9707

3226 9709 3223 9729 3249 9719 3275 9726

TIME...MOT...LOC 0018Z 274DEG 13KT 3276 9713 3247 9702 3223 9723

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Western Goliad County in south central Texas...

North central Bee County in south central Texas...

* Until 800 PM CDT.

* At 719 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Berclair, or

14 miles northeast of Beeville, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Pettus, Charco and Berclair.

US Highway 181 near mile marker 576.

US Highway 183 between mile markers 644 and 648.

US Highway 59 between mile markers 668 and 686.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR OLDHAM COUNTY IS CANCELLED...

The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned

area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for

the Panhandle of Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHERN DALLAM AND HARTLEY COUNTIES...

At 720 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles south of Ware to 11 miles east of Romero,

moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail

damage to vehicles is expected.

Dalhart, Hartley and Romero.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

