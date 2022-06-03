WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 3, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

415 PM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Wise

County through 445 PM CDT...

At 414 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Boonsville, or 8 miles southwest of Bridgeport, moving northeast at

10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near...

Bridgeport and Chico around 445 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Runaway Bay and Lake

Bridgeport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If on or near Lake Bridgeport, get out of the water and move indoors

or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles

from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

LAT...LON 3329 9779 3317 9770 3305 9786 3306 9792

3324 9792

TIME...MOT...LOC 2114Z 207DEG 10KT 3313 9786

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

