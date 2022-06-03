WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 3, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 805 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022 ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas... Denton Creek Near Justin affecting Denton County. ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the Denton Creek Near Justin. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 8.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 3.6 feet Tuesday morning. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather