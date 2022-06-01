WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

338 PM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Dallas

County through 400 PM CDT...

At 336 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Coppell, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Irving, Carrollton, Coppell and Farmers Branch.

This includes Interstate 35E between mile markers 439 and 445.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3299 9687 3289 9690 3289 9703 3298 9703

TIME...MOT...LOC 2036Z 272DEG 23KT 3293 9701

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

