WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 21, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

McLennan County in central Texas...

Southeastern Bosque County in central Texas...

Southwestern Hill County in central Texas...

* Until 800 PM CDT.

* At 657 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Waco, moving

north at 15 mph. Another severe storm is located near Valley Mills

and is moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Waco, Hewitt, Robinson, Bellmead, Woodway, Lacy-Lakeview, McGregor,

West, Beverly Hills, Valley Mills, Crawford, Hallsburg, Northcrest,

Gholson, Leroy, Ross and Aquilla.

This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 325 and 356.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

