WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 21, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Central Hamilton County in central Texas...

* Until 445 PM CDT.

* At 358 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southwest

of Hamilton, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...65 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Hamilton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather