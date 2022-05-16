WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 1246 AM CDT Mon May 16 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Denton County through 115 AM CDT... At 1246 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Aubrey, or 10 miles east of Sanger, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Frisco, Denton, The Colony, Little Elm, Pilot Point, Aubrey, Krugerville, Cross Roads, Hackberry, Ray Roberts Park Isle Du Bois, Oak Point and Lincoln Park. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for north central Texas. LAT...LON 3342 9699 3334 9683 3305 9685 3332 9713 3342 9705 TIME...MOT...LOC 0546Z 308DEG 22KT 3332 9700 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...