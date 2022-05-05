WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 5, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

East central Freestone County in central Texas...

Southeastern Henderson County in central Texas...

Anderson County in central Texas...

* Until 300 PM CDT.

* At 232 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Frankston to 9 miles east of Fairfield Lake

State Park, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Palestine, Elkhart, Frankston, Berryville, Coffee City and Poynor.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for central Texas.

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ANDERSON ANGELINA BASTROP

BELL BLANCO BOWIE

BRAZOS BURLESON BURNET

CAMP CASS CHEROKEE

CORYELL ELLIS FALLS

FAYETTE FRANKLIN FREESTONE

GILLESPIE GREGG GRIMES

HARRISON HAYS HENDERSON

HILL HOPKINS HOUSTON

KAUFMAN LAMPASAS LEE

LEON LIMESTONE LLANO

MCLENNAN MADISON MARION

MILAM MORRIS NACOGDOCHES

NAVARRO PANOLA RAINS

ROBERTSON RUSK SABINE

SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY SMITH

TITUS TRAVIS TRINITY

UPSHUR VAN ZANDT WALKER

WASHINGTON WILLIAMSON WOOD

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT FOR

SOUTHWESTERN PANOLA AND SOUTHEASTERN RUSK COUNTIES...

At 233 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Minden, or 14

miles southeast of Henderson, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Damaging tornado and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

Locations impacted include...

Dotson.

To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a

basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy

building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in

a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect

yourself from flying debris.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather