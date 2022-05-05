WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 5, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northwestern Lamar County in north central Texas...

Northern Fannin County in north central Texas...

* Until 200 PM CDT.

* At 106 PM CDT, a two severe thunderstorms were located in a line

from north of Windom to east of Ravenna moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Bonham, Dodd City, Ravenna and Windom.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN LAMAR AND

NORTHEASTERN DELTA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 115 PM CDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will

be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still

possible with this thunderstorm.

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a

Southern Harrison County in northeastern Texas...

Western Panola County in northeastern Texas...

Rusk County in northeastern Texas...

Northwestern Shelby County in eastern Texas...

Southern Gregg County in northeastern Texas...

Northeastern Cherokee County in northeastern Texas...

* At 109 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Hallsville to near New Salem, moving east at 45

mph.

Longview, Marshall, Henderson, Kilgore, Carthage, White Oak,

Hallsville, Overton, Tatum, Timpson, New London, Clarksville City,

Beckville, Elysian Fields, Pinehill, Joinerville, Turnertown,

Minden, Liberty City and New Summerfield.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can

develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not

immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a

place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small

interior room.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather