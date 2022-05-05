WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 5, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 938 AM CDT Thu May 5 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Coryell County through 1015 AM CDT... At 938 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of Copperas Cove, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Copperas Cove, Gatesville, McGregor, Fort Hood, Fort Gates, Mother Neff State Park, Oglesby and South Mountain. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3129 9806 3163 9764 3132 9742 3107 9791 TIME...MOT...LOC 1438Z 241DEG 45KT 3126 9793 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Burnet County through 1030 AM CDT... At 939 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lake Victor, or 10 miles northeast of Burnet, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. Burnet, Lake Victor, Sunnylane, Joppa, Watson, Briggs and Shady Grove. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 3095 9785 3092 9784 3070 9828 3080 9836 3103 9818 3103 9791 TIME...MOT...LOC 1439Z 229DEG 54KT 3087 9815 MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather