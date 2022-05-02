WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 2, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southern Parker County in north central Texas... * Until 330 AM CDT. * At 239 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of Weatherford, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include... Weatherford, Willow Park, Aledo, Hudson Oaks, Annetta, Annetta South and Annetta North. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather