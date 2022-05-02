WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 2, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

117 AM CDT Mon May 2 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN EASTLAND AND

SOUTHEASTERN STEPHENS COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for

north central Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT

FOR NORTH CENTRAL ERATH AND SOUTHERN PALO PINTO COUNTIES...

At 116 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gordon, or 15

miles northeast of Ranger, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Gordon, Strawn and Mingus.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern La Salle,

McMullen and northwestern Live Oak Counties through 200 AM CDT...

At 120 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Los Angeles, or 9 miles northeast of Cotulla, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near...

Los Angeles around 130 AM CDT.

Fowlerton around 145 AM CDT.

Zella around 150 AM CDT.

Tilden around 200 AM CDT.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 35 between mile markers 63 and 82.

Interstate 37 between mile markers 69 and 83.

US Highway 281 between mile markers 618 and 628.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2830 9814 2822 9878 2840 9939 2864 9940

2864 9834 2861 9833 2877 9811

TIME...MOT...LOC 0620Z 272DEG 35KT 2850 9910

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

