WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 24, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Young County in north central Texas... Southwestern Jack County in north central Texas... * Until 1015 AM CDT. * At 925 AM CDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms were located west and southwest of Graham, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include... Graham, Olney, Bryson, Elbert and Newcastle. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows.