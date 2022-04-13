WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 13, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

300 AM CDT Wed Apr 13 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central

Hopkins, southeastern Lamar and Delta Counties through 330 AM CDT...

At 259 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Cooper, or 15 miles northeast of Commerce, moving northeast at 55

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Cooper, Deport, Cooper Lake Park Doctors Creek, Cooper Lake Park

South Sulphur and Tira.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3324 9570 3340 9581 3368 9531 3340 9531

TIME...MOT...LOC 0759Z 240DEG 49KT 3336 9568

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY

VALUES FOR THE ENTIRE OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS PANHANDLES...

* Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In

Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb...

Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Roberts...Hemphill...Oldham...

Potter...Carson...Gray...Wheeler...Deaf Smith...Randall...

Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon.

* 20 Foot Winds...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph on

Wednesday.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent.

* Red Flag Threat Index...6 to 8 in the west. 3 to 6 central. 1 to

4 east.

* Timing...Critical fire weather conditions from 11 am to 10 pm

on Wednesday.

* Additional Details...The west will certainly be the most

critical, but winds are expected to be slightly lower the

further east. Areas to the north and northeast might miss out of

the critical conditions if a frontal boundary stalls out over

the Panhandles.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will

create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid

activities that promote open flames and sparks.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS CANCELLED FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHWESTERN

OKLAHOMA AND CENTRAL OKLAHOMA AND WESTERN NORTH TEXAS...

The National Weather Service in Norman has cancelled the Fire

Weather Watch.

Fire conditions look to remain marginally elevated in some spots

this afternoon given low relative humidity and dry fuels but

conditions do not warrant an upgrade to Red Flag Warning for these

areas.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND VERY DRY

FUELS FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA AND WESTERN NORTH

TEXAS...

* TIMING...Wednesday afternoon and evening.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Highs in the 60s and 70s on Wednesday.

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather