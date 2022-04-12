WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 12, 2022 _____ TORNADO WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 924 PM CDT Tue Apr 12 2022 ...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL ROBERTSON COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The tornadic thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central Texas. ...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LEON COUNTY... At 923 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Wealthy and Hilltop Lakes, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include... Leona, Hilltop Lakes, Wealthy, Normangee, OSR between Normangee and Interstate 45. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter now! Get to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather