WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 21, 2023 _____ RIP CURRENT STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 333 AM CST Sat Jan 21 2023 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.