WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 16, 2023

RIP CURRENT STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

604 PM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST

TONIGHT...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Minor coastal flooding.

* WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and

Calhoun Islands Counties.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only

isolated road closures expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

* WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island

Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Nuisance flooding is expected, with water reaching

or pushing into the dunes on South Padre Island. Vehicles,

except those with four wheel drive and high wheel bases, will

be unable to be driven on the beach. This includes locations

north of Public Beach Access #3. Minor to moderate beach

erosion is expected.

