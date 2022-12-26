WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 229 PM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...BRIEF FREEZING CONDITIONS POSSIBLE TUESDAY MORNING... Brief freezing conditions are possible early Tuesday morning across the Northern Coastal Bend and the Victoria Crossroads. Temperatures will generally be around 32 degrees for an hour or two. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather