WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 30, 2022

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

239 AM CST Wed Nov 30 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, Visibility one quarter mile

or less in dense fog. For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Coastal San Patricio,

Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun

Islands Counties.

* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 6 AM CST early this

morning. For the Wind Advisory, from 6 AM this morning to 3 PM

CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of south Texas.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

_____

