WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 17, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 824 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south Texas, including the following counties, Kleberg and Nueces. * WHEN...Until 930 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 824 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Corpus Christi, Waldron Field, Flour Bluff, Padre Balli Park, Packery Channel, Bay Area Medical Center, Kings Crossing Subdivision, Spohn Hospital South, South Texas Botanical Gardens, Corpus Christi Country Club and Corpus Christi Naval Air Station. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather