SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

251 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022

...HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 105 AND 109 DEGREES ARE EXPECTED TODAY...

The combination of warm temperatures and high dewpoints will

produce heat indices between 105 and 109 degrees today. A few

locations may briefly reach 110 degrees, especially over the

southern Coastal Bend and Brush Country. Residents with outdoor

activities planned are urged to drink plenty of water, wear light

weight and light colored clothing and take frequent breaks from

the heat. Young children and pets should never be left unattended

in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true

during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal

temperatures in a matter of minutes.

