WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 5, 2022

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

610 PM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Heat index values have fallen below 110 degrees and will continue

to fall through the rest of the evening. Therefore, the heat

advisory has been allowed to expire. However, heat index values of

105 to 109 will remain possible for the next couple of hours.

