SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

352 PM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern San

Patricio, southeastern Live Oak and southeastern Bee Counties through

430 PM CDT...

At 352 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles east of Skidmore, moving southwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Mathis, Skidmore, Argenta, Papalote and Tynan.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 37 between mile markers 27 and 45.

US Highway 181 between mile markers 598 and 612.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 2830 9745 2820 9751 2800 9773 2820 9793

2842 9757

TIME...MOT...LOC 2052Z 049DEG 17KT 2830 9757

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Nueces

and northwestern Kleberg Counties through 445 PM CDT...

At 353 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Robstown, moving southwest at 20 mph.

Kingsville, Robstown, Driscoll, Bishop, Kingsville Naval Air Station,

Petronila and North San Pedro.

This includes US Highway 77 between mile markers 672 and 692.

LAT...LON 2738 9770 2763 9802 2764 9801 2764 9794

2767 9794 2782 9765 2774 9749

TIME...MOT...LOC 2053Z 049DEG 17KT 2771 9764

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern

Glasscock, northern Midland and southeastern Martin Counties through

445 PM CDT...

At 354 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles southwest of Lenorah, or 12 miles north of Greenwood, moving

south at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

Midland, Greenwood, Stanton, Lenorah, Tarzan, Courtney, Midland

Airpark and Stanton Municipal Aiport.

This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 136 and 159.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3193 10182 3198 10219 3238 10195 3236 10169

TIME...MOT...LOC 2054Z 020DEG 16KT 3221 10194

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Guadalupe County

through 445 PM CDT...

At 354 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Kingsbury, or 9 miles southwest of Luling, moving west at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

New Braunfels, Schertz, Seguin, Cibolo, McQueeney, Marion, Kingsbury,

Santa Clara, New Berlin, Geronimo, Zuehl, Nolte and Zipp.

LAT...LON 2954 9771 2939 9809 2964 9819 2965 9817

2973 9776 2972 9777 2971 9774 2971 9773

2970 9774 2969 9772 2958 9768

TIME...MOT...LOC 2054Z 072DEG 18KT 2962 9779

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Reeves and

southeastern Jeff Davis Counties through 500 PM CDT...

At 354 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14

miles northeast of Fort Davis, moving west at 15 mph.

Fort Davis, Davis Mountains State Park, Black Mountain, Star

Mountain, Buffalo Trail Scout Camp, Indian Lodge and Fort Davis

National Historical Site.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Midland.

LAT...LON 3080 10363 3063 10358 3049 10397 3083 10403

TIME...MOT...LOC 2054Z 077DEG 13KT 3070 10370

