SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

350 PM CDT Tue Jun 28 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central

Calhoun, south central Victoria, southeastern Goliad and northeastern

Refugio Counties through 430 PM CDT...

At 349 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

McFaddin, moving southwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

McFaddin and Quintana.

This includes US Highway 77 between mile markers 592 and 614.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2869 9701 2855 9682 2825 9704 2847 9730

TIME...MOT...LOC 2049Z 049DEG 17KT 2857 9696

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central

Karnes, southwestern Gonzales and central Wilson Counties through 430

PM CDT...

At 350 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Pandora, or 7 miles east of Stockdale, moving west at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

unsecured objects.

Floresville, Poth, Stockdale, Kosciusko, Nixon, Pandora, Gillett and

Sutherland Springs.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 2937 9779 2914 9770 2903 9810 2930 9821

TIME...MOT...LOC 2050Z 072DEG 18KT 2927 9784

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

