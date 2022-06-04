WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, June 4, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 645 AM CDT Sat Jun 4 2022 ...PATCHY TO AREAS OF FOG EARLY THIS MORNING... Patchy to areas of fog have developed early this morning across portions of the Victoria Crossroads and northern Coastal Bend. Expect visibilities to vary significantly from near 1\/4 mile to 5 miles. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly within a short period of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and the vehicles of other motorists. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather