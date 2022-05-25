WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 25, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

242 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Duval,

northwestern Nueces, northwestern San Patricio, southeastern

McMullen, northern Jim Wells, Live Oak and southwestern Bee Counties

through 330 AM CDT...

At 241 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Oakville to 8 miles north of Annarose to

near Rancho De La Parita. Movement was east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Beeville, Mathis, George West, Three Rivers, Skidmore, Orange Grove,

Lake City, San Patricio, Midway, River Creek Acres, Tynan, Sandia,

Annarose, Argenta, Karon, Rancho De La Parita, Mount Lucas, Dinero,

Lagarto and Alfred-South La Paloma.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 37 between mile markers 27 and 73.

US Highway 281 between mile markers 618 and 662.

US Highway 181 between mile markers 590 and 608.

US Highway 59 between mile markers 694 and 752.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for

south central Texas.

LAT...LON 2841 9758 2804 9768 2781 9789 2804 9849

2825 9827 2853 9819

TIME...MOT...LOC 0741Z 287DEG 37KT 2841 9807 2820 9813 2803 9827

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern

Maverick and Dimmit Counties through 315 AM CDT...

At 241 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles northeast of Chupadera Ranch Airport, or 15 miles south of

Carrizo Springs, moving southeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

unsecured objects.

Carrizo Springs, Asherton, Chaparral Wildlife Management Area, Light,

Carrizo Hill, Gilson Groves and Catarina.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for

LAT...LON 2823 10022 2824 10023 2861 9996 2838 9940

2821 9940 2820 10021

TIME...MOT...LOC 0741Z 297DEG 47KT 2831 9994

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BRAZOS BURLESON GRIMES

HOUSTON MADISON WASHINGTON

