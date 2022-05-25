WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northwestern Webb County in south central Texas...

* Until 1145 PM CDT.

* At 1106 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles

southeast of Chupadera Ranch Airport, or 28 miles south of Carrizo

Springs, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Las Tiendas, La Esperanza Ranch Airport and Callaghan.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 35 between mile markers 24 and 31.

US Highway 83 between mile markers 668 and 692.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Smith,

Franklin and Wood Counties through 1145 PM CDT...

At 1107 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Cooper Lake Park South Sulphur to near

Edom. Movement was east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Tyler, Whitehouse, Mineola, Winnsboro, Lindale, Mount Vernon,

Quitman, Hawkins, Hoard, Scroggins, Pleasant Grove, Purley,

Hainesville, Golden, Forest Hill, New Chapel Hill, Winona, Yantis,

Red Springs and Perryville.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3296 9563 3296 9531 3334 9531 3334 9514

3222 9517 3229 9545 3237 9545 3248 9559

3269 9559 3272 9563

TIME...MOT...LOC 0407Z 266DEG 26KT 3330 9556 3240 9555

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Williamson,

northwestern Travis and central Burnet Counties through MIDNIGHT

CDT...

a line extending from near Watson to near Smithwick. Movement was

east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Round Rock, Georgetown, Taylor, Burnet, Granger, Bertram, Serenada,

Leander, Bartlett, Liberty Hill, Jarrell, Florence, Thrall, Weir,

Georgetown Dam, Watson, Granger Dam, Joppa, Andice and Shady Grove.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for

south central Texas.

LAT...LON 3091 9783 3087 9762 3074 9727 3058 9721

3055 9823 3095 9817 3099 9788

TIME...MOT...LOC 0407Z 268DEG 37KT 3090 9805 3057 9806

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN WEBB COUNTY...

At 1109 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mirando City,

or 21 miles west of Hebbronville, moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Oilton, Mirando City and Aguilares.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

