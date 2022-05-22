WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 22, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southwestern Nueces County in south central Texas...

Southwestern Jim Wells County in south central Texas...

Kleberg County in south central Texas...

* Until 830 AM CDT.

* At 740 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles west of Driscoll to Premont, moving

southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Kingsville, Premont, Bishop, Ben Bolt, Riviera, Palito Blanco, La

Gloria, Ricardo, Kingsville Naval Air Station and Loyola Beach.

This includes the following highways...

US Highway 281 between mile markers 682 and 708.

US Highway 77 between mile markers 682 and 708.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

