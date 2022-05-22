WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 22, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

647 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of south Texas, including the following

counties, Nueces and San Patricio.

* WHEN...Until 845 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 647 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Corpus Christi, Robstown, Odem and Calallen.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

_____

