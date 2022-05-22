WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 22, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

316 AM CDT Sun May 22 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Webb

County through 400 AM CDT...

At 315 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12

miles northwest of Columbia Bridge, or 31 miles northwest of Laredo,

moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Las Tiendas and Columbia Bridge.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for

south central Texas.

LAT...LON 2797 9993 2791 9961 2766 9966 2767 9969

2765 9970 2772 9976 2774 9980 2778 9982

2776 9984 2779 9985 2780 9988 2784 9988

2788 9991 2789 9989 2791 9990 2792 9992

2795 9994

TIME...MOT...LOC 0815Z 294DEG 25KT 2785 9987

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

