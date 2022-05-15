WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 15, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 736 AM CDT Sun May 15 2022 ...PATCHY TO AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING... Patchy to areas of fog have developed across portions of the inland Coastal Plains and Victoria Crossroads this morning. Expect visibilities generally 1 to 2 miles or less with a few locations seeing visibilities 1\/4 mile or less at times. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather