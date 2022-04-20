WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 21, 2022 _____ COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 628 AM CDT Wed Apr 20 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Calhoun Islands, Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands and Nueces Islands Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather