Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 18, 2023

COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

345 PM CST Tue Jan 17 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST

TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.

* WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island

Counties.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow

beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could

be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may

experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also

occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State

Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive through any flooded roadways.

