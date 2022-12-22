WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022 _____ RIP CURRENT STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Brownsville TX 614 PM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST FRIDAY... ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 9 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 4 AM CST Friday. For the High Surf Advisory, from midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Friday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Nuisance flooding is expected, with water reaching or pushing into the dunes on South Padre Island. Vehicles, except those with four wheel drive and high wheel bases, will be unable to be driven on the beach. This includes locations north of Public Beach Access #3. Minor to moderate beach erosion is expected. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Coastal Cameron County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 4 AM CST Friday. erosion is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water may push south of South Bay, across portions of Highway 4, west of Boca Chica Village into Friday morning. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather