WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 21, 2022

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

1109 PM CST Wed Dec 21 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Water runup has diminished with the decreasing tide.

