RIP CURRENT STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Brownsville TX 424 PM CST Mon Dec 19 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CST TUESDAY... ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday afternoon. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 1 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water level at Brazos Santiago Pass has been running nearly 1.5 feet above astronomical predictions...or 1.1 to 1.2 ft. MHHW. Webcams from South Padre Island confirm that isolated minor coastal flooding is occurring. This should continue until astronomical tide amplitudes decrease sharply after midnight. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.