WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 12, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 605 AM CST Mon Dec 12 2022 ...PATCHY DENSE FOG ALONG INTERSTATE 2 AND HIGHWAY 69 C CORRIDORS THIS MORNING... Patches of dense fog can be expected along the I-2 and I-69 C (Highway 281) corridors this morning. Light winds and high relative humidity values are allowing fog to form with some locations seeing visibility lower to one-half mile or less. The fog may become thicker before sunrise and persist through at least 8 AM. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly, especially near fields, in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road. _____