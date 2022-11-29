WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 30, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 1004 PM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 ...PATCHY TO AREAS OF FOG ALONG THE LOWER TEXAS COAST THIS EVENING... Surface observations and satellite images indicate that fog has developed across portions of coastal Cameron, Willacy and Kenedy counties this evening. Reported visibilities have been somewhat variable, but generally range between 1 to 3 miles. A few locations could see dense fog with visibilities of a quarter of a mile at times, especially in eastern Cameron County. A Dense Fog Advisory may be needed. Be sure to drive with caution by using your low beam headlights and allowing plenty of space between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather