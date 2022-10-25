WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, October 25, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

1215 PM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

...FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS FOR EARLY THIS AFTERNOON...

While fuel moisture is elevated enough to preclude any need for a

Fire Danger Statement or Red Flag Warning, gusty northerly winds

combined with relative humidity values plummeting into the teens

and 20s for most of Deep South Texas still present minor fire

weather concerns early this afternoon. Winds are expected to drop

later in the afternoon, ending the fire weather concern. Outdoor

activities that could inadvertently cause wildfires are

discouraged.

