WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, October 25, 2022

RIP CURRENT STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

406 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerous rip currents.

* WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island

Counties.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away

from shore into deeper water.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and

float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a

direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the

shore and call or wave for help.

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26.

* WHERE...Oklahoma Panhandle and the northern and western Texas

Panhandle.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

