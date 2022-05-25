WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 25, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Kenedy County in Deep South Texas... Cameron County in Deep South Texas... Willacy County in Deep South Texas... * Until 715 AM CDT. * At 624 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 27 miles northeast of Port Mansfield to near Holly Beach to Santa Maria, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Harlingen, San Benito, Raymondville, Los Fresnos, South Padre Island, Lyford, Rancho Viejo, Rio Hondo, Palm Valley and Arroyo City. This includes the following highways... Interstate Highway 69 E between mile markers 1 and 48. US Highway 281 between mile markers 822 and 838. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather